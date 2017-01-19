Newsvine

UK, Germany, & France 'grossly interfered' in US election – Russian FM — RT News

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRT
Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:13 PM
Seriously? Virtually all mainstream media coverage on US Election interference is related to and critical of Russia. Do they seriously think that only one nation has an interest in changing US election results, of which they argue they did so with some of the most flimsy evidence?

