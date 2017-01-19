Seriously? Virtually all mainstream media coverage on US Election interference is related to and critical of Russia. Do they seriously think that only one nation has an interest in changing US election results, of which they argue they did so with some of the most flimsy evidence?
UK, Germany, & France 'grossly interfered' in US election – Russian FM — RT News
Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded on Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:13 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment