Failures of Western Mainstream Media Reporting

The coverage of global issues by Western mainstream media has been generally and largely disappointing. Whether it is the biased coverage of the conflict Palestine and Israel, or the one-sided perspective promoted on Syria and other nations stricken by military conflicts, to a lack of impartiality when it comes to Russia, much improvement can be done.

I avidly watch coverage by and articles of many news networks, including Western mainstream ones. These are the main points where I find the general coverage of many mainstream outlets here in the West struggle to meet journalistic standards:

Russia

To this day, Western politicians and major news outlets continue to treat Russia as if it were still of the Soviet Union. Anything from the growth of a Russian-based news outlet, to increased investment in or success of the Russian military is either a win for propaganda or totalitarianism. Even if nations aren’t allies, they should at least respect each other, and journalists should also respect nations and reality, instead of downplaying both with these sorts of claims. Success of one nation doesn’t diminish that of another’s, after all. In Dec. 12, the US Senate passed the so-called "Countering Disinformation And Propaganda Act," which in fact allows for the use of “counter-propaganda efforts” for the purpose of countering misleading information allegedly promoted by other nations. It was introduced in March of 2016 by Senator Rob Portman, who said that “These countries spend vast sums of money on advanced broadcast and digital media capabilities, targeted campaigns, funding of foreign political movements, and other efforts to influence key audiences and populations.”

Syria

This is another particularly notable area in which Western mainstream media struggles to achieve impartiality. By referring to Syria’s government as the “Syrian regime,” they have immediately stated something that is highly controversial and disputable, as well as destroying any chance for that specific report of achieving full impartiality. They also fail to mention much of their coverage of Syria is based on unproven allegations. In 2013, the BBC faked a chemical weapons attack in Syria, and used footage of another incident, changing the words “napalm attack” to “chemical weapons attack.” Other networks have been accused of similar charges.

Israel-Palestine conflict

My final example of the bias in global coverage generally shown by Western mainstream media outlets is also prevalent. It is usually pro-Israel, and generally ignores the dire situation in the disputed Gaza strip and other Palestinian areas. In these locations, there are electricity, food, employment, money and other shortages inflicted by the violence between Palestine and Israel. The suffering of one people is just as important as that of another, so shouldn’t the mainstream press give them equal coverage?

You may rightfully wonder: why would news outlets do this? The answer for a large part is due to the following two reasons. The first is ties to government organs that benefit the outlets. Examples are the VOA and BBC, both arguably influenced by the governments that fund them. Second is the desire of the news outlets to gain as much popularity and attention as possible. This prompts them to publish eye-catching but commonly unproven stories or articles.