Can terrorism be defeated?

As radical entities such as ISIS continue to lose ground to the governments of Syria and Iraq, they continue to thrive in Libya. Furthermore, as the heads-of-states of these countries have warned, terrorist attacks have spread to other nations, such as Belgium, France and the United States. These terrorist groups also continue to receive state and non-state support from various nations. With all of this in hand, can terrorism finally be defeated?

For the most part, I would say so. An example is Russia. The Syrian Government requested Russia to fight along the Syrian military, which for the sake of mentioning, is different to when the United States entered Syria without permission from the government or a UN mandate. Since Russia intervened, the ground held by ISIS and other terrorist groups have shrunk significantly. This is all while radical international law-breaking terrorist groups such as the FSA continue to be politically and militarily defended by the United States.

Another example of a nation successfully combating terrorism, and this may initially sound illogical, is Syria. The Syrian military, along with its allies including Russia, have managed to overcome their differences and combat terrorism. This has increased the amount of Syria that is government-controlled and minimized the risk of terrorist attacks, despite them still representing a very important danger for a lot of the nation.