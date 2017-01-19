Who is the West Supporting in Syria?

The conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic is truly confusing and diverse. There has been much controversy on who exactly the so-called rebels the West are supporting are.

I will sum that up in two words: terrorists. The so-called rebel groups have been responsible for many atrocities. Below are some particularly notable ones:

The US has alleged that the Syrian military was responsible for the use of internationally banned chemical weapons. Does that really fit with the reality that it was the Syrian Government that requested for the UN to investigate the attacks? And that their investigation found no links between the Syrian military and chemical weapons attacks, and rather links to the so-called rebels? Furthermore, the rebels have been known and have admitted to using chemical weapons many times.

Another notable fact that shows the West is not supporting rebels but terrorists is the fact that the organizations they have funded have directly provided financial support to ISIS and Al-Nusra (the Syrian branch and main affiliate of Al-Qaeda) through the funds they have received from the US. These are groups that have directly caused great intentional damage to the West, including the United States and Europe, as well as Syria and many other nations.

It is also shown that Syria has no armed rebels, but rather terrorists, by the simple fact of what these groups stand for. What “moderate” group executes religious minorities, government supporters and national military personnel in public and in daylight? Shouldn’t these “organizations” instead be called what they are, terrorist and extremist groups?