In the United States, as well as many other Western nations, the historic once-reality of politics that was commonly bipartisan has been replaced by new, agenda-driven, motives. In a world when those of all parties used to work together, one where there were liberal Republicans and conservative Democrats, the motive of political productivity without boundaries has been lost.

Since that happened, US strength has only deteriorated. Controversial and sometimes fatal decisions that many oppose have been made, such as participation in the Syrian conflict on behalf of so-called rebels or accusing the Moscow-based and highly successful international news network RT participating negatively in the 2016 US elections using outdated and irrevalent facts. These have been detrimental to the US government and its reputation. The following three paragraphs will break down those two specific failures.

The participation in the Syrian civil war on behalf of the so-called rebels has had significant secrecy and partisan politics involved. Minor third-party politicians as well as populists such as Republican President-Elect Donald Trump have criticised and opposed it, with Trump pointing out that Russia and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are fighting ISIS, making it contradictory to not try to work with the Russian and Syrian governments and militaries in fighting terrorism.

And that makes sense; the rebels have been responsible for many atrocities, such as multiple chemical weapons attacks, attacks on journalists and attacks on civilians. For example, RT’s correspondent in Syria and her cameramen were fired open by the so-called rebels, however there were no injuries.

Regarding the US intelligence report accusing RT of negatively influencing the US Presidential election, there was clear lack of knowledge. A former show on RT known as ‘Breaking The Set’ was accused of spreading disinformation, despite being off air for two years now. Another show that mainly focuses on British issues from RT UK that is also broadcasted on RT International was also accused of spreading disinformation. If there was less secrecy and more bipartisan cooperation, would this have happened?