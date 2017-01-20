The New President is here. Why are we so Quick to Judge him?

President-elect of the United States Donald Trump is a controversial figure. Praised by many, including the hundreds of thousands of people who attended his inauguration concert and will attend the inauguration itself, he also gets his fair share of criticism.

Donald Trump was elected on November 8, 2016, in an event many doubted could even happen. According to the generally trusted official statistics, he received approximately 63 million votes, however around 2.9 million less than his opponent and political insider Hillary Clinton. However, that still means he has the comparative support of 63 million American voters, if you trust the figures, which Alex Jones certainly doesn't. He thinks they are in fact vastly more lenient to Hillary Clinton.

However, some have been protesting Trump, and are quick to say highly critical and baseless things about him. This is despite him not even being in office yet. Certainly, some of that exists here on Newsvine. However, why are we doing so? Many are commonly quick to judge people, without even giving them a chance to help. People who only did something to help a common cause. This has happened to Edward Snowden, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King and so many more notable figures. These are people that were widely assumed to be or about to be doing bad. Since then, many of us have learned they did more good then bad.

Donald Trump has pledged to do many things that would quite arguably be productive. He has pledged to finally improve relations with the Russian Federation (which previous US Presidents also said they would but failed to), to work alongside the governments and militaries of Syria and Russia to comprehensively fight terrorist groups such as ISIS and to lift restrictions and impose tax reforms that would improve the American economic situation. Already, he has convinced a major company to stay in the US instead of outsourcing its work to Mexico (which would leave its US employees without a job) and his election has caused the stock markets to significantly gain value. The S&P 500 has experienced its biggest election-to-inauguration gain since 1996.

Of course, that doesn't mean Trump has said genuinely contestable things. However, I will end with what I started with based on what I have written. Why are we so quick to judge him?