Has 2016 Seen the Rise of a New Political Standard?

In 2016, we have seen the rise of an unconventional presidential candidate, Britain leaving the European Union, the rise of alt-right and far-right parties and so much more. With all of this in mind, has 2016 seen the rise of a new standard in politics?

Maybe, but not exactly as much as you may think, at least in the UK.

Many of these movements have been major and truly new, and the rise of far-right and alt-right politics has been arguably concerning, but not all "changes" have been.

Brexit could be more expected. The UK was never really entirely in the EU, hesitant to join and refusing to join the single currency. This article from the New Republic accurately sums it up:

"If Great Britain leaves the European Union, it will be the end of a particularly tormented relationship, one bedeviled by passive-aggressive hostility. Britain has never really loved the EU. As the European Union was forming in the 1950s, Britain looked on from the outside as an arrogant and ambivalent partner. It ultimately found itself forced by circumstances to join a club it felt it was too good for."

Being an island nation, Britain never fully considered itself part of Europe. Various British holidays celebrate the British resistance of continental European plots against the UK's freedom. Winston Churchill once said:

"If Britain must choose between Europe and the open sea, she must always choose the open sea."

He also said:

“We are with Europe but not of it.”